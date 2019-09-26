|
|
Tyler Jerard Miller
Bloomington, MN - Tyler Jerard Miller, age 51 of Bloomington, MN (formally of Kaukauna, WI) died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Tyler was born on November 6, 1967 in Appleton, WI to the late Glen and Lois (Vandenberg) Miller. He was the youngest of nine children.
Growing up, Tyler enjoyed hockey and wrestling. Throughout grade school, he played for the Appleton Youth Hockey Association and participated in the Kaukauna Junior Wrestling Program. He went on to successfully wrestle for Kaukauna High School, achieving a fifth place title in his weight division at the1986 Wisconsin State Wrestling Tournament.
Tyler graduated from Kaukauna High School, Class of 1986. After graduation, he was employed by Keller Structures of Kaukauna and began to work on commercial construction projects. Tyler eventually moved to Minneapolis where he continued to work in the construction trades, which included restoration of historic buildings and landmarks in the Minneapolis metro area and around the nation.
While living in Minnesota, Tyler met and married his wife Veronica (Nicky) Kerr. They shared 25 years together and married on October 4, 2009. Tyler's love of nature was abundant and he and Nicky especially enjoyed being at their cabin in the north woods of Wisconsin with their two dogs. Spending time on the lake was very special to Tyler. Boating and fishing were his favorite things to do. Tyler took pleasure in capturing wildlife and privileged moments in nature through his photography and video.
Tyler will be remembered as a loving husband, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, brother-in-law and friend. He was kind, compassionate and selfless to all who knew him. Tyler's warmth, love and gentle nature will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife Veronica (Nicky) Miller; his seven siblings: Tom (Eva), Teri (Richard), Tim (Cheri), Tamra, Tracie (Tom), Tanya, Ted (Dominique); many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Tyler was preceded in death by his parents Glen and Lois (Vandenberg) Miller and his infant brother Toby.
Tyler lived and breathed life and love. We thank God for every precious moment we were so blessed to receive from the gift of Tyler's life. The moments shared and the memories we have of Tyler will live on in our hearts and minds forever.
We love you Tyler, forever and beyond!
A Celebration of Tyler's life was held September 3, 2019 at Washburn-McReavy Chapel in Bloomington, Minnesota.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 26, 2019