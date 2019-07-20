|
Tyler Pfefferle
Clintonville - Tyler James Pfefferle, 27, of Clintonville, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident. He was born November 8, 1991, son of Connie (Vanden Heuvel) Traynor and the late Gary Pfefferle.
Tyler was a 2010 graduate of Seymour High School where he played baseball, football, soccer, and basketball. He continued playing baseball at Lakeland College.
He worked with his dad and uncle building sensory gyms for those with disabilities. Tyler always enjoyed building things and working with his hands. His work offered him the chance to be well traveled, and sometimes he would go places on a whim, sharing his adventures with family and friends.
Tyler and his friends enjoyed going to sporting events, and getting together to watch games. He was definitely an avid fan of the Wisconsin sports teams. Fishing was a passion of Tyler's, and he loved to go hiking, four-wheeling, and anything that involved being outdoors.
He is survived by his mother, Connie (Brad) Traynor; sisters: Brittany (Rusty) Stolp; Ashten Pfefferle; Hailee Pfefferle; Hannah Pfefferle; and Alyvia Traynor; maternal grandparents, David and Nancy Vanden Heuvel; paternal grandmother, Marlene Pfefferle; step-grandparents: Ron and Vicky Traynor; aunts and uncles: Craig (Deb) Vanden Heuvel, Nicole Vanden Heuvel, Troy (Rebecca) Pfefferle, Scott (Kim) Pfefferle, Cindy (Robert) Pfefferle-Sliwa, and Herbert (Danielle) Pfefferle, Bob Traynor, Ruth Traynor, and Veronica Traynor; nieces and nephew: Faith, Neveah, and Leroy; business partner and close friend, Tyler Nuthals. Also survived by other relatives and many friends.
Tyler was preceded in death by his dad, Gary; grandfather, James Pfefferle; cousins: Levi Pfefferle and Bryan Meyer.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue at St. John Catholic Church, Seymour, on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Deacon Rich Matuszak officiating.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Tyler's memory.
Online condolences maybe expressed to Tyler's family at www.muehlboettcher.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 20 to July 21, 2019