Tyler Thiel
Nichols - Tyler James Thiel, 36, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, October 26, 2019. Ty was born April 3, 1983 in Green Bay, WI, son of Mike and Shirley (Spranger) Thiel.
Ty was a 2001 graduate of Seymour Community High School. He was employed with Dairyland Structures.
Growing up Ty could be found outside breaking his new heifer to lead, or training a pony to drive, he loved the farm life. He spent many hours riding his horse Skeeter through the fields, ditches and throughout the neighborhood. Later he would discover he had a talent for breaking and training horses, some even called him a "Horse Whisperer".
He took pride in his passion for raising, and breeding, meat rabbits, meat goats, and chickens. He spent many hours feeding and cleaning their pens to ensure they had the best quality life. If ever a kid needed a 4-H project they could count on Ty to hook them up with the right critter.
Ty was honest, and hardworking, the kind of guy you could count on to lend a hand at any given time he was always there for you. He loved spending time with his family. He always took the extra time to play with his sweet Lu and most of all he loved his trail rides and all the camaraderie that went along with them. He has made so many friends along the way, some have become like family.
Ty will be so very missed by his parents, Mike and Shirley Thiel, Black Creek; sister, Erica Kempen (special friend, Aaron Dreier), Neenah; sister, Emily Neuman (special friend, John Breden), Seymour; sister Carley (Joe) Roskom, Black Creek; niece, Lucille Neuman; nephews: Gavin Neuman Colton and Jace Roskom; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Joyce Thiel, Myron and Helen Spranger.
Friends may call at The Community Bible Church in Black Creek on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 4:00 pm until the funeral service at 7:00 pm with Pastor Levi Rocke and Bernard Ferguson officiating. Burial will take place in New Life United Methodist Cemetery, Cicero.
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
Hey Buddy, I pray you are at peace, I pray you have no more pain.
All the love in the world could not have changed your decision to leave this world. Our hearts are saddened to think of not having you here with us any longer. Not hearing you tell me in the mornings to "Have A Good Day" when I was leaving for work and you were doing chores before you went on to work. Or at the end of the workday when you stopped in to feed your critters say "Hey Shirley how was your day" it always melted my heart. I'm going to miss having the opportunity of having you come in and taste test my latest recipe or asking you to help me with something in the yard, which you always were willing to do. How do I say Thank you for being my son, being my right-hand man all these years?
Please know although our hearts are breaking, we will continue to Love you with every last breath in our body. We will see you again I'm sure of it!
Love you my sweet boy Ma. xoxoxoxo
