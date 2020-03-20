|
|
Una B. Fredrick
Naples, FL - On March 16, 2020, Una Belle Fredrick, age 89, passed away peacefully at home in Naples, FL after a long battle with cancer. Una was born April 18, 1930 to the late Clarence and Faye (Nicks) Stephens in Owen, WI and married Norman Fredrick on May 24, 1950 in Owen, WI. Norm and Una moved to the Fox River Valley in 1951. Una assisted Norm in his business ventures in Real Estate, land developing and real estate appraising. Norm and Una built and operated the first Mini-Storage Units in Wisconsin. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage before Norman preceded her in death in 2003.
Una was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Ridgeway Golf Club, Neenah. Una enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Her children often referred to her as the "glue that held the family together." She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Prior to moving to Naples, FL in 2015, Una was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Neenah.
Una is survived by one son, Mark (Roxanne) Ocala, FL; three daughters: Barbara Knoll (Rick) Naples, FL, Penny Nennig, Big Fork, MT, Patti Enloe (Greg) Hendersonville, NC; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; and one brother, James (Dorothy) Stephens, Waupaca, WI. Besides her husband and parents, Una was preceded in death by a son, Danny Fredrick; a grandson, Nikolas Fredrick and an infant grandson, Jeffrey Alan Fredrick.
During her illness, Una continued to fight the good fight, always displaying grace and perseverance. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. The children of Una Fredrick would like to thank Avow Hospice, Naples, especially her nurse, Marie for the wonderful care shown to their mother during her last weeks of life.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place in the future at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home and announced when it is set.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020