Oshkosh - Jesus welcomed Ursula H. Scharrschmidt into eternity with him on Monday September 7, 2020. She died peacefully at the age of 101. Ursula was born in Medford, WI, on October 3, 1918, daughter of the late Lyman and Helen (Urquhart) Russell.



Ursula graduated from Medford High School, class of 1936, she then attended Cream City Business College in Milwaukee, where she graduated in December 1936. Ursula worked in Milwaukee, California and Ashland until her mother was killed in a car/train accident. She returned home to help her father and care for her younger sister, while also working at Time Federal Savings and Loan in Medford. Ursula married William Scharrschmidt on February 22, 1946 in Two Rivers, WI. They lived at the Badger Village while Bill attended UW Madison. In 1947, they returned to Medford, where they both worked at Time Federal Savings and Loan. Ursula took time away to raise their four children. She returned to the Savings and Loan in 1963 and worked until her retirement in 1983.



While raising her family, Ursula was active in the PTA and the Medford United Givers. She held various positions at her church and served as church organist for over 70 years. Music was a great love of hers and she could sing most any hymn by heart up until the end. Ursula was an avid bridge player. She and Bill enjoyed many trips together in the U.S. and abroad.



In 2012, Bill and Ursula sold their home in Medford and moved to Island Shores Retirement Community in Neenah. They enjoyed their time there making new friends. Bill preceded Ursula in death on April 28, 2014, after 68 years of marriage.



Ursula is survived by her four children: two daughters: Jini (John) Diamond, Oshkosh and Laura Wood, Medford; and two sons: Craig (Maggie) Scharrschmidt, Medford, and Jonathan (Lucille) Mills, Lake Havasu City, AZ; 14 grandchildren: Erik Mortensen, Amy (Pete) Wade, Kirstin (Chad) Magnuson, Derek (Stephanie) Rohlfs, Jason (Colleen) Rohlfs, Michael Rohlfs, Jeffrey (Lisa) Rohlfs, Jedidiah Scharrschmidt, Kaisha Scharrschmidt, Katrinna Scharrschmidt, Roxann (Michael) Miller, Monique (Craig) Travers, Joleen Mills and Lance (Tina) Mills; 19 great-grandchildren; one brother in-law, Armin Lindow; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ursula was further preceded in death by a son, Paul; son in-law, Thomas Wood; and three sisters: Jane Russell, Nancy Doriot, and Catherine Lindow



Memorial service for Ursula will be held on what would have been her 102 birthday, Saturday October 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Faith United Methodist Church, 1025 Tullar Road, Neenah, with Rev. Tim Albrecht officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday beginning at 1:00 PM until the hour of service. in lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. At Westgor Funeral Home your safety is still our concern. Please respectfully maintain physical distancing and limit physical contact. Masks are required.



Mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister in-law, friend, "you have blessed us all in so many ways. Thank you for your cheery outlook, generous heart, all the sacrifices you have made, and the ways you have shown Jesus to us".



