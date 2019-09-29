Services
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
2401 Fieldcrest Drive
Kaukauna, WI 54130
(920)766-2099
Valerie A. DeRuiter


1947 - 2019
Appleton - Val DeRuiter of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born October 3, 1947, to Loris Van and Billie Mary (Skinner) Smith in Milwaukee. Val married Don DeRuiter in December 1994. During their marriage they lived in the Appleton area, and he preceded her in death in 2004.

Val worked as a Registered Nurse for local nursing care centers and as a private duty nurse. In addition, Don and Val worked as leasing agents for Premier Real Estate. She enjoyed travel, movies and spending spare time volunteering for various organizations.

Val is survived by her nephew Tyler J. Smith, her Aunt Marge, cousin Julie, her step-grandsons Cory and A.J. DeRuiter, Eagle River; nieces, many cousins and friends and their families.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Van, her husband Don and a cousin Tom Nolan.

It was Val's wish to have no memorial or funeral services. Entombment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Milwaukee, in the Gardens of Eternal Life. Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home is assisting.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 29, 2019
