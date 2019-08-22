Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Valerie Raatz
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Neenah - Valerie K. Raatz, 41 of Neenah, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 after a two-year battle with Triple-Negative breast cancer.

She is survived by her husband of 11 years, David Raatz. She is further survived by her parents, Matt and Kathy VanderVelden; sister, Rachael (Kevin) Ebertz; niece and nephew Joey and Eve Ebertz; step-grandmother, Lorraine Haber; mother-in-law, Mary Reader; father-in-law, Tim (Stephanie) Raatz; sister-in-law, Tammy (Todd) Krull, and their children Reid, Brady, Brendon Krull, and Kendra Crawford; as well as many aunt, uncles, and cousins.

Valerie was preceded in death by Robert Reader and by her grandparents.

Valerie is a graduate of UW-Eau Claire in 2000. She has made many friends at various workplaces, most recently at Thrivent. She had a passion for logistics and keeping commerce moving, via truck, rail, air, and sea.

Valerie enjoyed traveling, especially to National Parks and beaches with her husband, Dave. In her short life, her travels took her to five continents, 14 countries, and 27 states. She further enjoyed any time spent with family or friends, shopping for bags, and cruising Wisconsin back roads.

Val will forever be remembered by anyone that met her for her beautiful smile, along with her bubbly personality. She was kind, caring, compassionate, outgoing, and loving. Her family would like to thank the many great employees of ThedaCare for their services.

A Celebration of Life for Valerie will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 22, 2019
