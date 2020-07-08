Valerie Lueck

Valerie LueckAppleton - Valerie A Lueck, 65, entered her heavenly home on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Edwin A Lueck and Margaret L Lueck. She is survived by two brothers, Brian (Lorrie) Lueck of Houston, Texas; William Lueck of Oshkosh, Wisconsin and a niece Jordan Lueck of Houston, Texas.She loved to sing. As a young woman she was active in musical theater, performing in several musicals. She used her lovely voice to sing praises to her Lord in her church choir until her death.Valerie was a member of the Fox River Valley Cat Club for many years, serving as secretary for several years. Valerie really loved her cats and gave a home to many throughout the years.She earned a 1st degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do.Valerie received her Associate's Degree from Fox Valley Technical College in 1984. She then worked at Kimberly Clark Corporation until retirement a couple of years ago.Valerie was a member of Appleton Alliance Church, a place where she loved to be.A memorial service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Appleton Alliance Church, 2693 Grand Chute Blvd, Appleton, WI.