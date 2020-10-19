1/1
Valerie M. Corey
Valerie M. Corey

Kaukauna - Val Corey was born on September 23, 1955 and was baptized onto the Lord on September 24, 1955 due to health issues. Val was the third eldest of 11 children born to Harold and Marjorie (Gaffney) Corey. She grew up as a child in Kimberly Wisconsin, attending Holy Name of Jesus Catholic church and school and graduated from Kimberly High School.

Val was a very strong person who battled health issues all of her life. At age 8 she was diagnosed with grand mall epilepsy which took a great toll on her health throughout the rest of her life. She battled and beat Covid-19 while at St. Paul Elder Services but her health continued to fail her and the good Lord called her home on October 18, 2020.

Val worked for Goodwill Industries until this past January. Prior to that, she was employed by Fox Valley Sheltered Workshop and Valley Packaging Industries. Val enjoyed cross word puzzles and bingo. She also enjoyed the company of numerous friends.

Val is survived by a daughter Martha (Charles) Monroe and four grandchildren: Isaac, Adeline, Amelia and Annalise Monroe. She is further survived by 10 siblings: Rosemarie Fox, Marcella (Ken) Hurst, Catherine (Dick) Seidl, Deacon Bruce (Kim) Corey, Judy (Tim) Roberts, Allen (Lisa) Corey, Brad Corey, Marjorie DeGrave, Jacqueline (Rick) Wallace, and Bryan (Karen) Corey; 24 nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews, several aunts and uncles, and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by an infant son Donovan and her parents Harold and Marjorie (Gaffney) Corey, and a brother-in-law Bill DeGrave.

The funeral liturgy for Val will take place at 4:00 pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Community, 323 Pine St. Little Chute. Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until the time of Mass. Burial at Holy Name Cemetery.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
