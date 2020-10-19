Valerie M. CoreyKaukauna - Valerie M. Corey age 65, of Kaukauna, passed away peacefully at St Paul Elder Services on Sunday, October 18, 2020 with her daughter at her side. She was born on September 23, 1955 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, WI., Val was the third of eleven children born to Harold and Marjorie (Gaffney) Corey and was a loving mother and grandmother.Until January 2020 she worked at Goodwill Industries and before that at Fox Valley Sheltered Workshop and Valley Packaging. She enjoyed doing word searches, cross word puzzles and being outside. She enjoyed helping others when she was able. She always did her best to crack a joke to make others laugh.Valerie is survived by a daughter Martha (Charles) Monroe and 4 grandchildren - Isaac, Adeline, Amelia and Annalise Monroe. Also survived by 10 siblings - Rosemarie Fox, Marcella (Ken) Hurst, Catherine (Dick) Seidl, Deacon Bruce (Kim) Corey, Judy (Tim) Roberts, Allen (Lisa) Corey, Brad Corey, Marjorie DeGrave, Jacqueline (Rick) Wallace, and Bryan (Karen) Corey. Val is also survived by 24 nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews, several aunts and uncles, and numerous cousins.She was preceded in death by an infant son Donovan, her parents Harold and Marjorie (Gaffney) Corey, and a brother-in-law Bill DeGrave.Social distance visitation will begin at 3:00 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 Pine Street, Little Chute, WI. on Thursday, October 22, 2020. A memorial mass will follow at 4:00 led by Val's brother Deacon Bruce Corey. Burial will take place at Holy Name Cemetery in Kimberly, WI.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of St. Paul Elder Services and St. Paul Hospice Service for their comforting care of Val during her final days.