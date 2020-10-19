1/1
Valerie M. Corey
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valerie M. Corey

Kaukauna - Valerie M. Corey age 65, of Kaukauna, passed away peacefully at St Paul Elder Services on Sunday, October 18, 2020 with her daughter at her side. She was born on September 23, 1955 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, WI., Val was the third of eleven children born to Harold and Marjorie (Gaffney) Corey and was a loving mother and grandmother.

Until January 2020 she worked at Goodwill Industries and before that at Fox Valley Sheltered Workshop and Valley Packaging. She enjoyed doing word searches, cross word puzzles and being outside. She enjoyed helping others when she was able. She always did her best to crack a joke to make others laugh.

Valerie is survived by a daughter Martha (Charles) Monroe and 4 grandchildren - Isaac, Adeline, Amelia and Annalise Monroe. Also survived by 10 siblings - Rosemarie Fox, Marcella (Ken) Hurst, Catherine (Dick) Seidl, Deacon Bruce (Kim) Corey, Judy (Tim) Roberts, Allen (Lisa) Corey, Brad Corey, Marjorie DeGrave, Jacqueline (Rick) Wallace, and Bryan (Karen) Corey. Val is also survived by 24 nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews, several aunts and uncles, and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by an infant son Donovan, her parents Harold and Marjorie (Gaffney) Corey, and a brother-in-law Bill DeGrave.

Social distance visitation will begin at 3:00 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 Pine Street, Little Chute, WI. on Thursday, October 22, 2020. A memorial mass will follow at 4:00 led by Val's brother Deacon Bruce Corey. Burial will take place at Holy Name Cemetery in Kimberly, WI.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of St. Paul Elder Services and St. Paul Hospice Service for their comforting care of Val during her final days.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Liturgy
04:00 PM
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Community
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home
204 E Kimberly Ave
Kimberly, WI 54136
(920) 788-6202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kevin and Barb Merckx
Friend
October 20, 2020
Rest in peace, Valerie!

Sjaan van Alem
Classmate
October 19, 2020
I didn't know Valerie, but I have fond memories of stopping at the family home to visit. My mother & the Gaffney family were close. I send prayers for your dear sister. God bless all of you.
Mary Heuring Kunstman
Friend
October 19, 2020
Our sympathy on the loss of your beloved Val. Grew up with the family in Kimberly. Greg Marciniak
Greg Marciniak
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved