Velda A. La Flex
Velda Anna La Flex, age 91, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Appleton. She was born on July 16, 1928 in Metz, WI to the late Otto and Martha (Zander) Bartel. Velda graduated from Weyauwega High School in 1947. She was united in marriage to Delbert La Flex in 1947 until he preceded her in death in 1961. Velda then married Russell La Flex in 1964 and he preceded her in death in 1992.
Velda owned and operated Avenue Café in Neenah for 14 years. She enjoyed being a volunteer for Bethesda Thrift Market for 15 years. Velda was a member at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church and was a member of the choir there for 20 years. She was also an active member with the DAVA and Purple Heart Auxiliary
Velda is survived by her daughter, Rita (Larry) Jorgenson; Granddaughter, Missy (Al) Cummings, three great granddaughters: Kalista (Matt) Eckstein, Rachel (Damon) Bisping, Madison; five great grandchildren; seven step children, and many step great and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Martha; husbands, Delbert and Russell; and her siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, 3703 Fairview Road, Neenah with Pastor Meier officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020