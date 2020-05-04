|
|
Velma M. Krostue
New London - Velma Mae Krostue, age 90, passed away on May 2, 2020 at Trinity Terrace in New London. Velma was born on February 24, 1930 in New London to the late Arthur and Lenora (Hoffman) Behn. She was united in marriage to Harold Buss on January 13, 1930. He preceded her in death in 1998. She then married Sig Krostue on April 6, 2001 and he preceded her in death in 2013. Velma enjoyed playing cards, jigsaw puzzles, word puzzles, and family visits. Velma was employed at various jobs during her lifetime, including a nursing assistant at New London Community Hospital, an office assistant/nursing assistant with Dr. Schmallenberg, assisting her husband, Harold at City Dry Cleaners, and various other jobs in New London. She regularly participated in church activities at Emanuel Lutheran Church, and obtained a great deal of strength from her faith.
Velma is survived by her son, Bill (June) Buss; granddaughters, Jenny Buss (special friend Dan Lindbo) and Jamie Buss and step-sons, Bob (Gwen) Krostue, Bill (Debbie) Krostue and Don (Patty) Krostue. She extremely appreciated the visits and help that she received from her granddaughters, the help she received from Jenna and the supportive visits that she received from her Pastors.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Harold Buss and Sig Krostue.
Due to stated-mandated regulations on large gatherings, a private family service will be held. Burial will be at Greenleaf Cemetery in Marion. Velma's funeral service will be video taped and can be viewed at www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com starting Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Memorials can be directed to Emanuel Lutheran Church, New London.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 4 to May 6, 2020