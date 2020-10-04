Verla A. Booth
Lake Tomahawk - Verla A. Booth (Conradt), age 78, of Lake Tomahawk, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
She was born on Oct. 29, 1941 to Arthur and Martha (Janke) Conradt. Verla grew up in Shiocton and was employed by Hillshire for 18 years. On May 23,1959 she was united in marriage to her best friend James (Jim) Booth in Shiocton. She and Jim later retired to their dream home in the North Woods, where she loved watching the wildlife and hosting their family on the weekends. She kept in close touch with family on the weekends they couldn't be there via phone calls and even became a pro at texting, emojis and all. Verla was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She had a heart of gold and always had a smile on her face. Her kindness and compassion resonated with everyone who knew her, as did her cooking. Verla was the best cook around and always made enough food to feed an army. Christmas music (specifically the Alvin & the Chipmunks tape) could be found playing in Verla's kitchen the moment it started snowing, even if that was in October. When not cooking, Verla enjoyed gardening with Jim, who always helped bring her ideas to life. Their flower beds could have been featured in an issue of Better Homes & Gardens.
Verla was the kindest and most caring woman, heaven is lucky to have her.
Verla is survived by her husband, Jim; children: Scott (Mariette) Booth, Hancock;Todd Booth (Simone Vanden Heuvel), Plover; Wendy (Pat) Peeters,Greenville; Tammy (Dave) Lemmens, Shiocton; grandchildren: Lindsey (Zac), Mandie (Jeremiah), Alex (Jada), Fred, Savannah (Scott), Allie; great grandchildren: Carson, Collin, Kiera, Calvin, Khloe; brothers: LeRoy Conradt and James Conradt, and sister Janice Van Straten (Conradt); sisters-in-laws: Audrey Conradt (Pieper), Jeannine Conradt (McNichols); brother-in-law Thomas Van Straten; and many relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by brothers: Victor Conradt, Reno Conradt, Gordon (Bob) Conradt, Charles Conradt; and sisters: Dorothy Karbel, Lola Mae Pleshek, Charlotte Merholtz, and Margaret Conradt; brothers-in-law: Joseph Karbel, Adolph Pleshek, and Marlyn Merholtz;sisters-in-law: Marian Curtiss, Phyllis Barg, Marion Griffiths; and daughter-in-law: Pam Booth (Minta).
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
A special thank you to the staff at Marshfield Clinic for all their special care and concern.
