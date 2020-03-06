|
Verlaine K. Fuhs
Weyauwega - Verlaine Katheryn Fuhs, age 88, of Weyauwega, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at ThedaCare Hospital in Waupaca. Verlaine was born on December 3, 1931 to the late Emil and Alice (Holman) Yonke in the Town of Lanark, WI. She was united in marriage to Everett Fuhs on October 15, 1949. He preceded her in death in 2010. Verlaine was the matriarch to five generations of loving family. She worked at Lakeview Manor as a nursing assistant and also at Ron & Lloyd's Grocery store as a bookkeeper. Verlaine and her husband Everett served as King and Queen of Horse & Buggy Days in October of 2000. She was a member of St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church and the Ladies Aide in Weyauwega. Verlaine was an avid bowler and participated in many national tournaments. Everett and Verlaine loved to travel and visited all 50 US States and several foreign countries.
Verlaine is survived by daughters, Evelyn (Roger) Trice, Lorraine (Tony) Penn, 10 grandchildren, Jodi (TR) Luedke, Laurie (Vern) Smith, Kelli (Stan) Luedke, Dan (Nicole) Claussen, Jon (Mandy) Claussen, Shane Luedke, Amy (Chris) Suess, Nicole (John) Luedke, Tony Luedke, Jered (Jessica) Luedke; 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; six step-grandchildren; twelve step-great-grandchildren and brother and sister-in-law, Dave (Beverly) Yonke. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Daniel Fuhs; father and mother-in-law, Louis and Clara Fuhs; son-in-law, Arthur Claussen; sister, Yvonne Soerens; sisters-in-law, Marge Fuhs and Aggie Gerrits and brothers-in-law, Ken Soerens, Elmer Fuhs and Alvin Fuhs.
The Christian Funeral for Verlaine will be held at 11:30 a.m. at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega 312 W Main St, Weyauwega, WI 54983 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 with Rev. Aaron Kristopeit officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Weyauwega. Friends may visit at the CHURCH Monday, March 9, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Bethany 3rd floor rehabilitation and the ER doctors and nurses at ThedaCare Waupaca, as well as the ICU nurses for making Verlaine's last days as comfortable as possible.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020