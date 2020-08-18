1/1
Verlyn A. Fuhrmann
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verlyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Verlyn A. Fuhrmann

Little Chute - Verlyn A. Fuhrmann, age 86, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. He was born in Caledonia, Wisconsin on July 10, 1934 to the late Arnold and Ann (Zempel) Fuhrmann. On June 6, 1964, Verlyn married Kathleen Hilty at Trinity Lutheran Church in West Mequon. He was a faithful man that lived his life as an educator and a coach. Verlyn first taught at St. John's Lutheran School in West Bend before moving to the Valley to work as a teacher and principal at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church School in Kimberly. He was also an active member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church and Fox Valley Lutheran High School. Verlyn loved sports and coached many of them, including wrestling and basketball. He played fast pitch baseball into his 40's and loved watching his grandson, Logan, play. The highlight of Verlyn and Kathy's summer was the ISC Fast pitch softball tournament in Kimberly. He was also an avid Brewers fan. After moving to Little Chute, Verlyn became a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church.

Verlyn is survived by his daughter, Colleen Heindel of Kaukauna; grandchildren: Samantha and Logan Heindel; sister, Margene (Richard) Oldenburg; nephews, Paul (Carrie) Oldenburg and Peter (Taryn) Oldenburg; niece, Rachel (Jason) Hering; sister-in-law, Margaret Vick; nieces: Ellen (Brad) Gulbrandson and Shawn Krueger; and great nieces and nephews: Lyndsey and Sydney Gulbrandson, Sophie and Vinny Straub. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Verlyn was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen; son, Steven; foster parents, Gus and Audrey Kiesow; foster brothers: Ralph (Pat) and Donny (Ruth) Kiesow; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Eleanor Hilty.

Verlyn's funeral will only be attended by members of his family. Friends, colleagues, and former students may live stream the service on the O'Connell Funeral Home Facebook page on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. He will be buried across from the family farm, in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church (705 E. Greenfield Drive, Little Chute, WI 54140). To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Service
01:00 PM
live stream
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved