Verlyn A. Fuhrmann
Little Chute - Verlyn A. Fuhrmann, age 86, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. He was born in Caledonia, Wisconsin on July 10, 1934 to the late Arnold and Ann (Zempel) Fuhrmann. On June 6, 1964, Verlyn married Kathleen Hilty at Trinity Lutheran Church in West Mequon. He was a faithful man that lived his life as an educator and a coach. Verlyn first taught at St. John's Lutheran School in West Bend before moving to the Valley to work as a teacher and principal at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church School in Kimberly. He was also an active member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church and Fox Valley Lutheran High School. Verlyn loved sports and coached many of them, including wrestling and basketball. He played fast pitch baseball into his 40's and loved watching his grandson, Logan, play. The highlight of Verlyn and Kathy's summer was the ISC Fast pitch softball tournament in Kimberly. He was also an avid Brewers fan. After moving to Little Chute, Verlyn became a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church.
Verlyn is survived by his daughter, Colleen Heindel of Kaukauna; grandchildren: Samantha and Logan Heindel; sister, Margene (Richard) Oldenburg; nephews, Paul (Carrie) Oldenburg and Peter (Taryn) Oldenburg; niece, Rachel (Jason) Hering; sister-in-law, Margaret Vick; nieces: Ellen (Brad) Gulbrandson and Shawn Krueger; and great nieces and nephews: Lyndsey and Sydney Gulbrandson, Sophie and Vinny Straub. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Verlyn was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen; son, Steven; foster parents, Gus and Audrey Kiesow; foster brothers: Ralph (Pat) and Donny (Ruth) Kiesow; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Eleanor Hilty.
Verlyn's funeral will only be attended by members of his family. Friends, colleagues, and former students may live stream the service on the O'Connell Funeral Home Facebook page on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. He will be buried across from the family farm, in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church (705 E. Greenfield Drive, Little Chute, WI 54140). To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
