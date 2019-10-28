Services
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
(920) 446-2288
Verlyn Burow
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
312 W. Main St.
Weyauwega, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
312 W. Main St
Weyauwega, WI
Verlyn Burow

Verlyn Burow

Formerly of Fremot - Verlyn D. Burow, age 86, formerly of Fremont, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Carolina Assisted Living in Appleton. He was born on December 2, 1932 in the town of Little Wolf, WI, the son of the late Otto and Hilda(Schuelke) Burow.

On July 16, 1955, Verly married Joanne Gorges at St. John Lutheran Church in East Bloomfield.

Verly worked as a truck driver for Consolidated Trucking for over 37 years before retiring. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Weyauwega and was a former member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fremont, and served on several committees in both churches. Verly enjoyed riding motorcycles, working in his shop, helping people and musky fishing; but most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.

Verly is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joanne; a daughter, Lynn (Thomas) Ryerson, Menasha; a son, Craig (Mary) Burow, Appleton; five grandchildren, Nicole(Bob)Lemke, Tim(Erika)Ryerson, Savannah, Mitchell and Laura Burow; five great-grandchildren, Claire, Macy, Piper, Harper and Hayes; a brother, Darnell(Betty)Burow, Fremont; nieces, nephews, other relatives; and many other friends. He was preceded in death by a sister, Delores(Don)Lautenschlager, and sister-in-law, Donna Mae Prochnow.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 312 W. Main St., Weyauwega. Pastor Aaron Kristopeit will officiate. Burial will be in Wolf River Cemetery in Fremont. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday, from 9:30AM until the time of service.

A memorial fund has been established for Aseracare Hospice.

Verly's family would like to extend a very special Thank You to the caring staff at Carolina Assisted Living. They would also like to thank special friends, Janet, Sharon and Amy Jo for their kindness and friendship. The wonderful care and compassion is very much appreciated.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
postcrescent