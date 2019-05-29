Services
Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
176 N Bridge St
Manawa, WI 54949
(920) 596-2500
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Manawa , WI
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Manawa , WI
Verlyn Strebe Obituary
Verlyn Strebe

Manawa - Verlyn "Moose" C. Strebe, age 81, went to his heavenly home on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Manawa Community Nursing Center. A memorial service for Moose will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Manawa with Rev. Tedd Lees officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. A complete obituary for Moose can be found at clinehansondahlkefuneralhomes.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 29, 2019
