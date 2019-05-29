|
|
Verlyn Strebe
Manawa - Verlyn "Moose" C. Strebe, age 81, went to his heavenly home on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Manawa Community Nursing Center. A memorial service for Moose will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Manawa with Rev. Tedd Lees officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. A complete obituary for Moose can be found at clinehansondahlkefuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 29, 2019