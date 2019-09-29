|
Verna Lou Zirbel
Appleton - Verna Lou (Meyer) Zirbel, age 98, passed away at Appleton Retirement Community on September 21, 2019. Verna Lou was born in Menasha June 3, 1921, to Albert and Martha Meyer. Verna Lou graduated from Appleton High School in 1939.
On May 16, 1942, Verna Lou married Rueben C. Zirbel. Rueben preceded Verna Lou in death November 24, 1993. Granddaughter, Tasha Ann Zirbel, also preceded Verna Lou in death, June, 1987.
Surviving are three daughters and one son: Cheryl (Rex) Smith, Ashland, Ohio; Christy (Robert) Dachelet, Wayzata, MN; Charlene (Michael) Holler, Onalaska, WI; and Charles (Nancy) Zirbel, DeLand, FL. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life services for Verna Lou will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Zion United Methodist Church, Forest Jct, WI. Visitation is 10:00AM, service at 11:00AM with lunch following at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Zion United Methodist Church- N8893 Church St, Forest Junction, WI 54123 OR Camp Forest- P.O. Box 31, Forest Junction, WI 54123
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 29, 2019