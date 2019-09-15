|
Vernon Alvin Lemke
Neenah - Vernon Alvin Lemke, age 84, was welcomed into heaven on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was born November 18, 1934 to the late Alvin and Clara Lemke. Vern graduated from Appleton West High School and worked as the Assistant Manager of the Red Owl in Appleton for 27 years. He then proceeded to open his own very successful business; the Greenville Liquidator, for 23 years until he retired in 2007.
He married Rita Mae (Pomrening) Blank on December 31, 1976 and had 43 wonderful years of marriage together. The two enjoyed many travel opportunities, including trips to Alaska, Colorado, Arizona, Florida, and Mexico. He also enjoyed reading, watching football and old-time movies, fishing, and was always baking goodies. He had a beautiful singing voice and was always singing little love songs to Rita.
Vernon was a devoted member of The Living Church of God and will be dearly missed by all the members.
As a wonderful and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and brother, Vernon will be missed by his beloved wife Rita M. Lemke; sister, Vicki (Dennis) Sheldon; children: Mike Lemke; Nancy Lemke; Mark (Mary) Lemke; stepsons: Jim Blank; Rodney (Nancy) Blank; stepdaughters: Deb (Tom) Kolasinski; Vicky Johnson; PJ Shelley; Teena (John) Keesler; and by special sons-in-law, Michael Johnson and Jeff Welhouse; and dear grandson, Jeremy Johnson, whose gratitude for Vern's continuous time and support was so dearly appreciated. He is further survived by 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and sister-in-law, Sandy Jirikorvic.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Marcella (Ernie) Gendill; Vivian (Bill) Cook; Eugene Lemke; and Karen (John) Selle; and by his stepdaughter, Christine Welhouse.
A Celebration of Vernon's Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
