|
|
Vernon C. Schroeder
Potter - Vernon C. Schroeder, age 95, of Potter, was called home by our Lord to his eternal home in heaven on Thursday, June 27th, 2019.
He was born on May 23, 1924 in the town of Chilton, son of the late August & Anna (Hinz) Schroeder. Vernon was a graduate of Chilton High School, class of 1942. On October 7, 1950, he married Arlene Janke at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brillion. She preceded him in death on June 16, 2015 after 64 years of marriage.
Vernon owned Vern's Standard Station in Hilbert, was a mechanic & salesman for Central Garage of Potter, was a Real Estate Agent, and an independent insurance agent for Rural Insurance Company. He also served on the Potter Fire Department for 22 years and was a member of the Potter Community Association.
Vernon was very handy and could fix almost anything. Two of his accomplishments were building a Go Cart & Flintstone Car which were in area parades. In his earlier years, he enjoyed golfing, bowling and downhill skiing. We have many fond memories of family trips to Ski Brule. Vernon was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Rantoul and served as Treasurer for many years. He also enjoyed Bible studies at church and with friends. He also was an avid card player playing Sheepshead and especially liked the game of Skat. In recent years, he was a faithful Brewer Fan.
Survivors include his children, Dennis (Eunice) Schroeder, Susan (Ken) Pruess, and Bonnie (Doug) Wesener. 7 grandchildren, Craig (Amy) Schroeder, Jamie Schroeder, Adam (Amy) Pruess, Ryan (Angela) Pruess, Jenny (Brandon) Strelow, Jeremy (Jessica) Wesener, and Nathan (Ashley) Wesener, 17 great grandchildren, Natalie & Jackie Schroeder, Isaac, Claire and Landon Pruess, Zoey, Laney and Maxwell Pruess, Matthew, Caleb & Benjamin Strelow, Oliver & Charlotte Wesener, Tyson, Addelyn, Evan and Emersyn Wesener. He is further survived by a sister, Dorothy Labitzky, and brother, Alois Schroeder and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Arlene, a sister, Alverna Schroeder, brother, Wilmer & Arlane Schroeder, sister, Delores & Harold Hartz, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Norman Labitzky, Milda (Joe) Dvorachek, Eldor (Evelyn) Janke, & Earl (Doloris) Janke.
Funeral service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1st, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Rantoul. Rev. Patrick Niles will officiate. Friends may call at the church from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Burial will be at the Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Brillion.
Online memorials may be made.
We would like to extend our profound gratitude to the caring & compassionate staff of Heartland Hospice and Century Ridge Assisted Living.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 30, 2019