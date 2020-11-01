Vernon E. Ehlke
Neenah - Vernon E. Ehlke, age 83 of Neenah, passed away early Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born October 6, 1937 to the late Elmer and Mabel Ehlke and was their only child.
After graduating from Neenah schools, Vern went to work at Murphy's Dairy, Muenche's Bowling Lanes in Neenah, Greiner's Cheese Factory in Freedom, and at Stommer's Conoco Station in Neenah before fulfilling a five-year apprenticeship at Overly, Inc. in the sheet metal trade. He then became a journeyman, union sheet metal worker and continued his career with August Winter & Sons, Inc. before moving on to Bassett Mechanical, Augie's Corp., Thermo Electron Wisconsin, Hurckman Mechanical, and Tweet Garrot Mechanical; all of which were union shops. It was from Tweet Garrot Vern retired on November 1, 1999, still a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local #18.
After a long career, Vern began volunteering with the Winnebago County Human Services as a driver, using his own vehicle as transportation. Later, Winnebago County turned transportation services over to the American Red Cross in Oshkosh, where most of the drivers, including Vern, continued volunteering.
A man of faith, Vern also purchased many Holy Bibles which were donated to many prisons in Wisconsin and California. They were also shipped to foreign Christian missions worldwide. Some Bibles were also sent through "The Bible League" in Chicago, IL, while others were donated to local churches to be used for discipleship, along with their food pantries.
Vern is survived by his children: Vernon Ehlke, and his children Mark, Laura, and Mike; Brian Ehlke and his child, Manuel; Brenda (Jamie) Sedo, and their child, Justin Bradley; Vicky (Terry) Schuh, and children Dennis and Ryan Swaw; and Tim (Alicia) Ehlke, and their children: Crystal Strauss and Heather Collins, and by his great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Joyce Ehlke.
Due to COVID, a private family graveside service will be held.
