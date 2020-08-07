Vernon F. Garvey
Darboy - Vernon F. Garvey, age 88, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1931, son of the late Henry and Josephine (Weyenberg) Garvey.
Vernon married Emilie "Tootie" Giesen on February 17, 1953, and together had 6 children. After she preceded him in death, Vernon married Elaine Jansen on February 14, 2002.
Vernon enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Vernon worked in sheet metal until his retirement. He then made countless birdhouses and loved giving them to others for them to enjoy.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Elaine Jansen; children: Dan Garvey, Patty Garvey, Doug Garvey, Peggy Maas, Don Garvey and Penny (Mark) Young; 15 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Vernon was preceded in death by his first wife Tootie; his parents; all 8 of his siblings; and two grandsons: Tim and Andy.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, the family celebrated Vernon's life during a private family service and burial took place next to Tootie at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Freedom. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com
