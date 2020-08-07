1/1
Vernon F. Garvey
Vernon F. Garvey

Darboy - Vernon F. Garvey, age 88, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1931, son of the late Henry and Josephine (Weyenberg) Garvey.

Vernon married Emilie "Tootie" Giesen on February 17, 1953, and together had 6 children. After she preceded him in death, Vernon married Elaine Jansen on February 14, 2002.

Vernon enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Vernon worked in sheet metal until his retirement. He then made countless birdhouses and loved giving them to others for them to enjoy.

Vernon is survived by his wife, Elaine Jansen; children: Dan Garvey, Patty Garvey, Doug Garvey, Peggy Maas, Don Garvey and Penny (Mark) Young; 15 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Vernon was preceded in death by his first wife Tootie; his parents; all 8 of his siblings; and two grandsons: Tim and Andy.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, the family celebrated Vernon's life during a private family service and burial took place next to Tootie at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Freedom. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Freedom
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
(920) 788-3321
