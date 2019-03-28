|
|
Vernon Henry Friebel, age 92, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born April 26, 1926 in Navarino, Wisconsin, the son of the late Edward and Minnie (Sanderfoot) Friebel. Vern lived most of his life in the Kimberly/Little Chute/Appleton area. He married Rosemary Nussbaum, daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Tennie) Nussbaum, of Appleton on April 25, 1953 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Appleton. They lived in Kimberly from 1954 until 2016 when they moved into St. Paul's Villa, Kaukauna, where he resided until the time of his death. Vern worked at Krambo's, Kroger's, United Grocers, and Roundy's mostly as a truck driver, retiring in 1986.
Vern enjoyed bowling, golfing (achieving a hole-in-one), fishing, and hunting. He was a huge fan of the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers and enjoyed high school sports especially when his kids or grandkids were involved. Vern was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church (formerly Holy Name) and served as an usher for many years. He was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus, Catholic Foresters, Catholic Knights, and the American Legion. He was devoted to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren spending many happy hours with them. Vern served in the U.S. Army during WWII from 1944 to 1946. He was honored to go on the Old Glory Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in September 2012 and enjoyed it very much.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rosemary, and their children, John (Barb Meetz) Friebel and their children, Jennifer and Stephanie; Jim (Sharon Plath) Friebel and their children, Sara and Nick (Linda); David (Adriana Van Lith) Friebel and their children, Jeff (Dominique) and Kim; Joe (the late Lori Schiebe) Friebel and their children, Scott (Monica), Brian, and Alex; Ann (Steve) Bauer and their children, Jace Bauer, Sean (Kayce) Lenz and Morgan Lenz; as well as his beloved great-grandchildren, Sophia and Jack Friebel. Vern is further survived by a sister-in-law, Virginia Friebel, a brother-in-law, Arden Mattice, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by two of his children, Mark and an infant son, Thomas, an infant grandson, Frank David, and a daughter-in-law, Lori Friebel. Also preceding him in death were his two brothers, Marvin and Ronald, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lee Friebel, Millie Mattice, Addie and Ralph Ulman, Joan and Tom Gasser, and Donald and Sylvia (Sis) Nussbaum.
Visitation for Vern will take place from 9-10:30 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Wichmann Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home, 204 E. Kimberly Ave., Kimberly, WI 54136. A funeral mass will be celebrated for Vern at 11 AM on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church-Kimberly Site, 600 E. Kimberly Avenue, Kimberly. Interment will be in Holy Name Cemetery, Kimberly.
Vern's family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of St. Paul's Villa, the staff and sisters of St. Paul's Nursing Home, and the staff of St. Paul's Hospice Services for all their care and compassion during Vern's stay.
To leave a special memory or condolences for Vern's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019