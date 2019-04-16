|
|
Vernon Roger "Vern" Verkuilen
Bloomer - Vernon Roger "Vern" Verkuilen, 83, of Bloomer, WI, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Vern was born in Appleton, WI, on May 10, 1935, to Jacob and Gertrude (Van Handel) Verkuilen. He attended St. Therese Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Appleton West High School in 1953.
On December 21, 1953, Vernon married the love of his live, Yvonne Susan Rammer of Appleton, WI. They were married for over 65 years.
After graduating from high school, Vern joined the U.S. Marines and was stationed in Japan and fought during the Korean Conflict. After his honorable discharge from service, Vern attended college, starting at UW Oshkosh and then graduating from UW Stout with a Masters' Degree in Education.
Vern taught industrial arts in both Two Rivers, WI, and Bloomer, WI. He played for the semi-pro football team, the Manitowoc Chiefs, and was inducted to the hall of fame in 1999.
He went on to become the junior high principal and high school principal in Bloomer, WI. Vern also was a drivers' education instructor and the assistant varsity football coach for 25 years.
Vern joined the volunteer fire department in Bloomer and later became the assistant fire chief. In addition to his teaching and administration duties, he worked for Rollie Prince charcoaling chicken at summer events and tended mason for John Wagner.
Upon retirement, Vern went to work for Buck Paulson at Paulson Plumbing. He continued his passion for education by becoming a member of the school board. Vern also served as a member of the Bloomer American Legion. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, and most importantly, spending time with his family and friends.
Vern was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend. The children and grandchildren of Vern are very grateful to have such a loving father and grandfather in their life. He will be truly missed.
Vern is survived by his son, Henry (Laura) Verkuilen of Belleville, MI; his three daughters, Sara (John) Caron of Bloomer, Ginny (Dean) Marquardt of Sun Prairie and Polly (Alan) Jacobson of Milton; five grandchildren, Laken, Anne, Jack, Mick and Jake.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne; and their daughter, Mary, in infancy.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Bloomer with Father Victor Feltes celebrating the Mass. Military honors will be rendered by the Bloomer VFW #6175 and American Legion Post #295 immediately following the service at church. Private burial will be held at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial in Spooner. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25, from 4-8 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer with a time of sharing at 8 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bloomer area Aquatic Center.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mayo Clinic Home Health & Hospice, Visiting Angels and our other care givers for their passionate care of our Father.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences please visit
www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 16, 2019