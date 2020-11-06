1/1
Vernon Wiese
1928 - 2020
Vernon Wiese

Appleton - Vernon E. Wiese, 92, lifelong Appleton resident, passed away at home on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born in Freedom on September 14, 1928, the son of the late Trace and Esther (Schrader) Wiese. On February 23, 1952, Vernon was united in marriage to Beverly Droes in Appleton. Vernon was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, where he was stationed in Fort Riley, KS, and subsequently served one year in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1960.

Vernon worked for Brettschneider Furniture Store in Appleton until 1968. He was later employed by Bergstrom Paper until his retirement in 1990. Vernon was a longtime member of VFW Post #38 in Appleton. He was also a Boy Scouts leader with Troop 67. Vernon and Beverly also led the Luther League in Grace Church in Appleton. The couple especially cherished their weekends at Loon Lake. Beverly preceded Vernon in death on April 4, 2007.

He is survived by two sons: Chuck (Karen) Wiese, Haymarket, VA, and Mark (Patricia) Wiese, Neenah; also his granddaughters, Melissa (James) Teets, League City, TX; Jennifer (Sean) Lansing, Nashville, TN; and Lisa Wiese, Shawano; great-grandchildren: Bradley, Samantha, and Aaron Teets, League City, TX; and Declan Lansing, Nashville, TN; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his wife, Vernon was preceded in death by four brothers: Leonard, Donald, Carl, and Paul Wiese.

Private interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family extends a special thanks to Ascension Hospice and Dr. Carrie Chapman for their patient and compassionate care.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
