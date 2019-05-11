|
Verone E. Wieseler
Appleton - Verone Emma Wieseler, age 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 8, 2019 while surrounded by her family. She was born January 30, 1926 in Hilbert, WI daughter to the late Alma and Adolph Jandrey. After Adolph passed when Verone was just five years old, she was raised in Appleton by Alma and John Bauhs.
Verone loved children her entire life. Early in life, she was a school teacher in a one-room school near Hortonville where she taught K-8th grade, and later in life she enjoyed tutoring at Ferber Elementary School. She and Warren raised five children in the Lutheran faith. She worked as a bookkeeper for the family business, Wieseler Construction. She loved golf, bowling and bridge which she continued into her late 80s and early 90s. Verone was an active member of Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church most of her life, including participating in the choir for many years. She and Warren enjoyed many wonderful vacations together to Mexico, Hawaii, and Florida throughout their many years of marriage.
Verone is survived by her children: Gary (Cheryl) of Clermont FL, James (Donna) of Hortonville WI, Todd of Appleton WI, Nancy (Scott) Leipzig of Oshkosh WI; eight grandchildren: Ann Wieseler, Carolyn Wieseler, Nicole (Troy) Throop, Kimberly (Chris) Travis, Christine Wieseler, Jason Wieseler, Amanda Wieseler and Taylor Leipzig; five great-grandchildren; brothers: Elton (Eleanor) Jandrey and Rev. Cyril (Audrey) Jandrey; sister-in-law, Vi Bauhs. She is further survived by her beloved dog, Tuffy.
Preceded in death by beloved husband Warren, son Michael and daughter-in-law Kathleen, brothers LeRoy (Ruth) and Kenneth, and sister Arlene Starck.
The funeral service for Verone will be held at 2:00 PM TODAY, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church with Rev. Mark Henke officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church in her name.
Verone's family wish to express heartfelt thanks to the staff at The Renaissance of Appleton for welcoming her into their wonderful community the last year of her life. They also thank the staff at AseraCare Hospice, especially Tammy Fox, RN, for their exceptional care and compassion during Verone's last days with us.
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever. Psalm 23:6
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 11, 2019