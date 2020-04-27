|
Viann Marcy
Manawa - Viann Delores (Sears) Marcy passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the age of 89, at The Pines Post-Acute & Memory Care nursing home in Embarrass.
Viann was born in Manawa on November 10, 1930, to Arnold "Bud" and Izola (Charnley) Sears. She graduated from Manawa High School in 1948. On October 1, 1948, she married Robert "Bob" Marcy in Manawa. Bob preceded her in death in December 1989. Soon after their marriage Viann and Bob lived in various locations in Southern California. They moved back to Manawa in 1959, where they remained for the rest of their lives except for a brief time in Peotone, Illinois. During her career, Viann worked as the secretary for the School District of Manawa, a dental assistant, editor of the Manawa Advocate, and a secretary for the Waupaca County Commission on Aging. Viann was an avid reader and a frequent patron of the Manawa Public Library.
She is survived by her children Michael (Jane) Marcy, New London, Patric Marcy, Black River Falls and Robin (Dennis) Glocke, Manawa; four grandchildren, Amanda "Mandi" (Nathan) Beck, New London, Ashlee (Jason) Lemke, Hortonville, Nathan Marcy, La Crosse and Peter Marcy, Seattle, Washington; three great-grandsons, Benjamin and Jonathan Beck and Ryder Lemke and a nephew Mark Sears.
Viann was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother and sister-in-law, Arnold "Butch" (Joyce) Sears.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Pines in Embarrass for their care and compassion. Consistent with Viann's wishes, a small private ceremony for the family will be held at a later date.
