Vicki L. Grossmann


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vicki L. Grossmann Obituary
Vicki L. Grossmann

Appleton - Vicki Lynn Grossmann, 62, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at her home. She was born on March 2, 1957 in Fairbanks, Alaska. Vicki married Michael P. Grossmann on December 5, 1988 where he preceded her in death back in 2016. They are now once again reunited together in Heaven.

Vicki very much enjoyed reading books, especially James Patterson, watching her crime shows, NCIS: New Orleans was her favorite, but most importantly she loved spending time with her grandkids.

Vicki is survived by her children: Erica, Cassie (Josh), JoAnna (Cody), and Max; her grandkids: Serenity, Bentlee, Parker, Carter and Cooper.

Per Vicki's wishes, no services will be held. A memory fund has been established in Vicki's name.

She will be very missed and still greatly loved.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019
