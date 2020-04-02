|
|
Victor D. Halloran
Green Bay - Victor (Vic) David Halloran passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29th, 2020 at the age of 93 with his wife and eldest daughter at his side. He was born in Appleton, WI on January 19th, 1927 to David J. and Marie M. (Hoffman) Halloran. In June of 1945 he graduated from Appleton High School and was drafted into the Army Aircorps. He served as an MP on Governor's Island in New York until the end of 1946. When he returned home, he worked as an architectural draftsman in Appleton and Two Rivers, WI before moving to Green Bay to work for Robert W. Surplice, Architect.
On May 24th, 1950 he married Ruth Violet Krueger in Appleton, and together they had five children: Lili (Richard) (former husbands Dennis Larscheid and Gene Shaffer) Shell, David (former wife Kim Zimmerman), James (Susan Gore), Thomas (former wife Michelle Glass), and Corri (Rodney) Gossen.
When Ruth passed away in March of 1983, he knew that loneliness did not suit him and so found a new love. On October 19th, 1984 he married Jean E (Rhode) Clark and welcomed her three children as his own: Linda Skura, Steve (Katie) Clark and Lori Clark.
There are now many grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jonathan (former wife Tracy Besaw) Larscheid (Alissa and Britney) and Lara Shaffer; Dayna and Krissa Halloran; Shana (Jamie) Jagdfeld (RJ and Ryan Arrozal) and Anthony Halloran; Hailey and Trevor Gossen; Travis and Reid Laughlin, Hayden, Logan, and Holly Skura; Celia Clark; Vanessa Clark (Kiersa, Dominic and Catalina) and Dylan Ama.
When Robert Surplice retired, Vic had achieved his goal of becoming a registered architect and with some of his co-workers formed a partnership to purchase the architectural practice, which they named Surplice Associates. The engineering firm of Foth & Van Dyke eventually purchased Surplice Associates, and he retired from there in 1989. During the late 60's and early 70's he was an instructor in "Blueprint Reading for the Trades" at NWTI. He continued to work as a consultant after his retirement until 2009.
Throughout his career in architecture, he worked and consulted on projects for many buildings which continue to serve important functions for us all. A partial list shows his impact just in Brown County: St. Mary's Hospital, the Brown County Courthouse Annex, West Bank & Trust, Bayport High School, Helen Keller Elementary, the Southwest Branch of the Brown County Library System, Aspiro, NE Wisconsin Masonic Center, Austin Straubel Airport, the Nature Center at the Wildlife Sanctuary, Oneida Bingo Hall, The Wellington restaurant, the State of WI DMV office, The Downtowner Motel, and Lyndahl Funeral Home. There are many others here and throughout Wisconsin.
Community and public service were important to him, and over the years he was a member of Civil Defense, was a local and state-level officer for both Rotary International and AIA of Wisconsin and served 1st Presbyterian Church as an elder for multiple terms. He contributed his expertise and professional skills to the congregation for building planning, remodelling projects and maintenance until he was physically unable to do so.
Vic loved to dance, enjoyed woodworking, played golf and worked jigsaw puzzles, and spent many beautiful summers trailer camping at Casey Lake near Waupaca with Jean and good friends. He was active in Boy Scouts and school activities when his children were young, and was currently a member of the American Legion Sullivan-Wallen Post 11.
He loved his family, his church and his work, and was deeply loved and respected in return. We will carry him in our hearts and prayers for all of time.
Preceded in death by his parents, his younger sister Delores M. Halloran, his wife Ruth and his eldest son, David. Survived by his wife Jean; his children Lili, James, Thomas and Corri and their spouses; Jean's children Linda, Steve (Katie) and Lori; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his older sister Vivian Wilz and her family; an uncle, Norman Halloran and his family; and his wife Ruth's surviving brothers and sister: James (Jan) Krueger, Thomas Krueger, Marjorie (Roger) Brabender and Ronald Krueger along with the families of all of Ruth's siblings.
Our thanks and deep appreciation go to the ADRC of Brown County, the VA and the wonderful staff of SouthernCare Hospice Services for the assistance they provided.
There will be no visitation or formal funeral service. The family will host a private memorial at a later date.
Lyndahl Funeral Home is assisting the family with final arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Vic's name. Condolences may be left at www.Lyndahl.com. The mailing address for Lyndahl Funeral Home is 1350 Lombardi Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54304.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020