Victor "Vic" Marshek
Hilbert - Victor "Vic" Marshek Jr, age 76 of Hilbert, was called home to heaven, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, surrounded by his children at Brillion Westhaven.
He was born on September 14, 1942 in Maribel, son of the late Victor and Betty (Zeman) Marshek. Vic worked at the Brillion Iron Works and farmed in the towns of Cooperstown and Woodville. He had a passion for doing custom combining and also worked for CP Feeds until retiring in 2011. He loved to socialize with the boys at the Forest Junction Café and attending County U.S.A. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Brillion.
Vic is survived by his children, Kelly (Roger) Ruffing of Brillion, Scott Marshek of Spearfish SD, Kim (Terry) VandeHey of Greenleaf and Kerry (Jeff) Behnke of Brillion, eight grandchildren; Tori (Andy) Popp, Taylor Ruffing , Allyson VandeHey and special friend Ethan, Morgan & Walker VandeHey and Jaclyn (Justin) Zeamer, Alexandra Behnke and special friend Sam, Brock Behnke and special friend Lauryn, a great granddaughter Aria Zeamer, 2 sisters, Geri Marshek of Brillion, Diane Genz of Maribel, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Shirley Marshek of Maribel, Glen Jahnke of Manitowoc, John (Donna) Pilgrim of Luxemburg, Bev Frank of Denmark and LuAnn (Earl) Krueger of Brillion, as well as many nieces, nephews, God Children and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Charlotte on September 11, 2010, a brother Anthony and a sister Sherry Jahnke sisters-in-law, Shirley Pilgrim, Joan Abts, Lana Jalowiec and brothers-in-law Gary Frank, Bob Abts, and Jim Huebner.
Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brillion. The Rev. Ross Henzi will officiate. Entombment will be at Knollwood Mausoleum in Manitowoc. Visitation will take place at the church on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and then again on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
The family would like to thank the staff at Brillion Westhaven and Calumet County Hospice for their care and compassion they showed our father.
Dad, we are so happy that you are reunited with Mom! (your sweetie)
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 24, 2019