Victor Muenster
Seymour - Victor J. Muenster, 87, of Seymour, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at Country Villa Assisted Living in Freedom. He was born January 18, 1932, son of the late Victor and Anna (Bass) Muenster. On May 23, 1953, he was united in marriage to Barbara Rusch.
Vic farmed in the Town of Osborn. He was Town assessor and a volunteer fireman for 27 years. He was treasure for Outagamie Forage Council for 18 years.
Victor was a member of Freedom Moravian Church all his life where he was an elder, trustee, member of the CEC committee, two building committees and a worship leader.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barb; children; Diane (Russ) Brugger, Ben (Karen) Muenster, Darlene (Joel) Schultz, Deb (Dean) Seitz; grandchildren: Mike Brugger, Matt (Mya) Brugger, Alison Brugger, Chelsey (Sam) Thiel, Brittney Muenster, Dustin Muenster, Dylan Muenster, Sarah (Fiancé Trevor) Schultz, Hannah Schultz, Alyssa Seitz, Morgan Seitz, Connor Seitz; great-grandchildren: Bryanne, Mark, Harrison and Mara; sisters-in-law: Laverne Muenster and Linda Rohm; many nieces and nephews.
Victor is preceded in death by his brothers, George Muenster and John (Delores) Muenster; sisters: Dorothy (Bob) Mueller, Mary (Emory) Brockman, Alice (Melvin) Bruesewitz, Helen (Art) Henke.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 4-8 pm. Visitation will continue on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Freedom Moravian Church from 9:30 am until services at 11:00 am with Rev. James Heroux. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton. Online condolences may be expressed to Victor's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
A special thank you to the staff of Country Villa and Ascension Hospice for all your care and concern.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019