Victor Petersen
Appleton - Victor Petersen, 91, Appleton, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born July 25, 1929, to the late Anton and Agnes (Terp) Petersen. Vic was a 1947 graduate of Neenah High School. Vic served in the Army from 1951 - 1953. On October 5, 1955, he was united in marriage to Louise Thomson in Appleton. Lou preceded Vic in death on July 21, 1996.
Vic worked at Kimberly Clark - Lakeview Mill for 43 years until his retirement in 1991. During those years he also worked for Kampo Warehousing and drove school bus to provide for his family. After his retirement he drove for a local delivery service. Vic loved the outdoors, and loved to hunt, fish and boat.
He is survived by daughters: Vicki (John) Powers and Faye (Ken) Heckner; two grandchildren: Craig Heckner (special friend Abby Boucher), Jennifer Heckner; sister Darlene Petersen; sister-in-law Darlene (Smick) Thomson; brother-in-law Jim Boyle and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and his in-laws, Anton & Agnes Petersen and Alfred and Ruth Thomson, Vic was preceded in death by his wife, Lou Petersen; siblings: Lorraine (Gert) Petersen and Ken (Barb) Petersen and in-laws Jerry & Jane Thomson, Greg Thomson, Rosie Huhn, Bill & Avita Kramer; Cliff & Pat Fischer; Roy Thomson; Carl & Mary Pat Thomson and Mary Ellen Boyle.
A private service for family will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home.
Vic's daughters would like to extend a special thanks to Heartwood Homes in Appleton for taking such good care of dad the last 3 years of his life and to ThedaCare at Home Hospice for their compassionate care over these last few months.
A memorial has been established.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com