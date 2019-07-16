Victor (Vic) W. Lange, age 90, was called home to the Lord on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Brewster Village. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on December 10, 1928, to the late Victor and Bessie (Paschen) Lange. Vic was a master carpenter who spent the last 10 years of his career as an instructor at the Carpenters Job Corps until his retirement in 1991. He enjoyed relaxing to the Badger and Packer games, and loved to spend time outdoors hunting, fishing, and participating in the annual sturgeon spearing season. He also proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Post WWII and the Korean War.



Vic is survived by his wife, Betty; children: Dan (Karen) Lange, Woodbury, MN; David (Marilyn) Lange, Eagle River; and John (Shelley Lenhart) Lange, Freedom; grandchildren: Erin (Paul Schnoor) and Scott (Heidi Siehr) Lange, Kelsey (Cole) Trace, and Jeremy (Mara Stewart) Lange; and siblings-in-law: Joan Jaeckels, David (Linda) Haen, and Ron (Betty) Haen, as well as many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Vic was preceded in death by his infant son, Patrick; brother, Gene (Ruth) Lange; brother-in-law, Jim Jaeckels; and niece, Linda Jaeckels.



The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Brewster Village and Affinity Hospice for the care he received.



In lieu of flowers and for those who want to honor Vic, the family wishes you would do so by contributing to one of your favorite charities.



Per Vic's request, a private family celebration is planned. Arrangements were made through: O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute). To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.















Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 16 to July 17, 2019