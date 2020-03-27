|
|
Victor Weber
Appleton - Victor D. Weber, 87, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Vic was born on May 9, 1932 in Appleton to Louis and Elizabeth (Thuecks) Weber. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Vic worked as an electrician/estimator for Keil & Werner Electric and was a 69 year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) local 577. On October 19, 1984, he was united in marriage to Julia Van Den Wildenberg. He was an avid golfer and golfed as often as he could especially during his 23 winters in Arizona. Vic also enjoyed watching the Packers and the Badgers, playing cards, woodworking, and the Canadian fishing trips with his brother Ken. He was a member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Moose Lodge. Vic will always be remembered for his quick wit, humor and one-liners.
Vic is survived by his wife, Julia, children: Steve (Leigh) Weber, Mike (Hugo) Weber, Chris (Jeannette) Weber, Teresa (Duane) Serowoky, Sandra (Jeff) Nymoen, Matt Weber and Vic's step children: Liz Kernen, Amy (Tom) Sonnenberg and Teresa (Steve) Van Den Wildenberg. In addition, Vic has 13 grandchildren: Lauren, Travis, Sarah, Josh, Amanda, Megan, Carley, Lucas, Jessica, Jonathan, Allison, Courtney and Drew; 8 step grandchildren: Nicholas, Benjamin, Hannah, Ryan, Adam, Leah, Paul and Sara and 5 great-grandchildren: Julie, Alex, Lyra, Kip and Kru. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Weber.
Vic was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Elizabeth Weber and his siblings Geraldine (Clem) Wallace, Gene Weber, Ken Weber and Audrey Weber.
The family wants to extend much gratitude and appreciation to the Eagle Point Senior Living and Theda Care Hospice staff for all the loving care and compassion they provided Vic and his family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in memory of Vic Weber.
The private service for Vic will be live streamed on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Appleton. To live stream the funeral or to leave online condolences, visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020