Victoria Marie LeComteMenasha - Victoria M. LeComte, passed away on her 76th birthday, Friday August 21, 2020, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. She was born on August 21, 1944 in Greenwood, Mississippi, the daughter of Joseph and Lillian (O'Bryan) LeComte. Victoria was employed with Plexus Corporation for many years, retiring in 2006. Her life revolved around her family and beloved dog, Briscoe. She will be forever remembered for her feisty and bullheaded personality, her love of the Vegas slots, the Brewers, the Packers, and her unwavering support of her loved ones.Victoria is survived by a daughter: Robin Benson; 3 granddaughters: Shauna (Erik) Robinson, Taylor Benson, and Destony "Desi" Long; 3 great-grandchildren: Andrew, Emmalyn, and Aubrey Robinson; a son-in-law: Mark VandeBurgt; a brother: Joseph (Helen) LeComte; her dog: Briscoe; as well as many other beloved family and friends.Victoria was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Lillian LeComte and daughter: Lisa VandeBurgt.In accordance with Victoria's wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital via: HSHS St. Vincent/St. Mary's Foundation Inc., 1726 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303. To continue helping children courageously fight cancer like her great-granddaughter Emmalyn. Victoria's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the ICU nurses Brenna and Heather with ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Neenah, for their care and compassion in her final moments.We love you more!