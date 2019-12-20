Services
Maple Crest Funeral Home Inc
N2620 Hwy 22
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 942-0544
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
E1887 King Rd.
View Map
Victoria Wendt Obituary
Victoria Wendt

Waupaca - Of Waupaca, age 67, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

The Funeral Service will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, E1887 King Rd. The visitation will be on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7p.m. at the Maple Crest Funeral Home and again on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery, West Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
