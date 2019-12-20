|
|
Victoria Wendt
Waupaca - Of Waupaca, age 67, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
The Funeral Service will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, E1887 King Rd. The visitation will be on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7p.m. at the Maple Crest Funeral Home and again on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery, West Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019