Vincent Felice Salvia
Vincent Felice Salvia, age 74, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. Vincent was born the son of Felice and Lorenza (Bonello) Salvia on May 16, 1945, in Detroit, MI. He graduated from Redford Union High School in 1963 and married Leslie Lint in 1965. While also working full time, he earned his BS in Accounting from Lawrence Technological University in 1970 and his MBA from Wayne State University in 1972.
Vincent moved his young family to Wisconsin in 1973 and later returned to Michigan in 1987. Business was one of Vincent's passions, and he owned and operated many companies over the years, most recently Generations Home Care Group and Sage Scientific. He attended St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church in Bloomfield Hills, and was a life member of the Optimist Club of Bloomfield Hills and the Economic Club of Detroit. Vincent loved his family, travel, meeting new people, music and writing. He had a lifelong love of learning new things and exploring ideas.
Vincent was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Anthony. He is survived by his sister Nancy and brother Joseph; children Lisa (Rick) Kurtzweil, Vince (Sarah) Salvia, and Dominic (Steph) Salvia; grandchildren Haily (Matthew), Courtney, Torey (D.J.), Paul, Joe, Bill (Krista), Amy (Craig), Gavin, Adrienne, Colin, Emma, Adler and Izzy; great-grandchildren Eliya, Logan, Blake and Violet; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was very much loved and will be greatly missed by all of us.
No services will be held at this time; a Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Focus: Hope (focushope.edu) or the .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020