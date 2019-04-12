|
|
Viola B. Ziegert
Menasha - Viola B. Ziegert, age 95, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was born on September 15, 1923 to the late Louis and Alice Dumke and resided in Menasha. She married Ronald Ziegert in August of 1954. He preceded her in death. Viola enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and to the local casinos, fishing, walks and bike rides to the park. She loved taking care of her yard, and it was always perfect. She was an animal lover and was especially close to her dogs.
Per Viola's wishes, there will be no funeral service. She will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah. Westgor Funeral Home, 722-7151, www.westgorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 12, 2019