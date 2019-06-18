Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
New Life United Methodist Church
Seymour, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
New Life United Methodist Church
Seymour, WI
Viola "Vi" Mamerow

Seymour - Viola "Vi" Mamerow, 93, of Seymour passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Seymour.

Friends may call at New Life United Methodist Church, Seymour on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 10:30 am until the funeral service at 11:30 am with Pastor Mark Klaisner officiating. Burial will take place in Seymour City Cemetery.

Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences to Viola's family can be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 18, 2019
