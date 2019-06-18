|
Viola "Vi" Mamerow
Seymour - Viola "Vi" Mamerow, 93, of Seymour passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Seymour.
Friends may call at New Life United Methodist Church, Seymour on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 10:30 am until the funeral service at 11:30 am with Pastor Mark Klaisner officiating. Burial will take place in Seymour City Cemetery.
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences to Viola's family can be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 18, 2019