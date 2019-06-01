|
Viola "Boots" O'Brien
Oshkosh - Viola was born March 13, 1929 at Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah to Eleanor (Wideman) Tews and Paul Tews of Fremont Wisconsin. She lived all of her younger years in Fremont. Her parents owned the Bridge Bar in Fremont and built their home on the Wolf River in 1931. She was the oldest of eleven children and was helpful to her mother in the raising of the younger siblings. She worked at Averills grocery store and the Meat Market Locker Plant while in high school to help out her family. She also worked at the Fremont Hotel and during the summers at the Dickson Lodge Resort. Her father developed a successful trucking business before becoming ill with cancer and he died in the early 50's leaving a sizable family for their mom to raise and Boots made sure she was always there to give help and support to her mother while she raised the family without her dad. Boots married George O'Brien Jr. on March 26, 1949 at the Church in the Pines in Fremont. Boots was blessed with four children: Dennis (Mary), Debra (Dave) Witt, James (Sandy) and Cindy (Gary) Neuber. She was also blessed with a dozen grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Once her family was established, she went to work at George's Supper Club as a waitress where she worked for over 25 years. She loved people and she enamored everyone she met with her great sense of humor of which even in her last days in the nursing home she has the staff in stitches on a daily basis. Boots was preceded in death by her husband George, four of her siblings and a beloved grandson. The family will be honoring Boot's wish that the funeral be a private affair that will include immediate family members only.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from June 1 to June 2, 2019