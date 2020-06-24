Violet Bailin
Sarasota, FL - Violet Jean (Schram) Bailin- January 27, 1928 -June 23, 2020, was born in Chicago, IL to Lester and Hazel (Frank) Schram. She attended Okeeffe Grammar School and Hyde Park High School in Chicago, IL. She then attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, WI, where she met her husband, David M. Bailin, to whom she was happily married for 55 years. Following her marriage in 1949, they moved to Appleton, WI, where they raised their family and worked at their family business, Eagle Supply & Plastics. After several years of being "snowbirds", they moved permanently to Sarasota FL when David retired, and resided on Siesta Key, FL. Violet was preceded in death by her husband, David, in 2004 and her sister, Diane Goodman, Tucson, AZ in 2008.
Survivors are her son, Larry (Olga) Bailin, Tampa, FL, their children, Brigitte (Tony) Gandolfo, Apopka, FL, & Brent Beauchamp, Aberdeen, MD and great-grandchildren, Olivia & Vincent Gandolfo. Her son, Stuart (Sherri) Bailin, Clarendon Hills, IL, and their son, Jeffrey (Alexandra Yudkoff) New York, NY, Her son, Jared (Melanie) Bailin, Appleton, WI and their children, Joseph (Kate Hanson) San Diego, CA, Jenna (Jordon) Krall, Appleton, WI and Jason, Appleton, WI. Her daughter, JoAnn Share, St. Louis, Park, MN, and her children, Benjamin, Tel Aviv, Israel, and Annie, Chicago, IL.
She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Lewis, Appleton WI.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Amiel Goodman, Tucson, AZ and Ivor Lewis, Appleton WI.
Vi was a member of Moses Montefiore Congregation and Sisterhood in Appleton. In Sarasota, she was a member of Temple Sinai, Women of Sinai, Hadassah and ORT America. She enjoyed playing bridge and Mah Jongg, going out for dinner and shows with her many friends, and loved reading books on her iPad & getting emails! Not bad for a 92-year-old! Vi also loved to relax on the beach at the Gulf of Mexico.
Funeral services will be private in Appleton, WI Memorial donations may be made to Moses Montefiore Congregation, Community Foundation or charity of your choice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.