Violet M. Grissman
Kaukauna - December 5, 2019, Violet M. "Vi" Grissman, age 90, loving mother of six children, passed away after a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. Violet was born in Appleton on April 29, 1929 to the late Matt and Lilly (Koeller) Lenhart. She met her husband Robert "Bob" Grissman on a blind date in 1947 and were married for almost 60 years.
Her life was at home, taking care of her family but she did love working seasonally at Hill Top Bakery. Violet and Bob were crazy about square dancing and bowled in couple's leagues. After Bob's retirement they took trips out to Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon. For years, they volunteered at 1000 Islands Environmental Center. One of their vices was the occasional trip to the casino. Self-taught, Mom played the harmonica for years. She was very proud of the award she won in the 5K Challenge Cup Race. After Bob's passing, Mom kept herself busy by volunteering at Loaves and Fishes, St. Vincent DePaul, and St. Mary's Church. Mom loved 1000 Islands and liked to meander through its paths. Later, Rick, Tim, Bob, and Linda racked up many miles, taking Mom on wheelchair walks throughout the area. She especially liked Sunset Park. To keep Mom active, Wendy took her to wheelchair yoga.
We had many great family outings and Mom continued to wage battle with the slot machines at the casino. She also played a mean game of PS3 bowling and Frisbee golf. The family spent many a weekend playing Scrabble, cards, watching the Packers and movies with her.
Mom is survived by her six children: Linda (Ken) Vosters, Karen (Tom) Schmidt, Robert Jr. (Janice), Wendy Schmidt, Rick, and Tim; grandchildren: Jill (Jeff) Ison, Bonnie (Brett) Schwiesow, Betsy (Mark) Zemlock, Ava Schmidt, Schelby (Eric) Englund, and Stephany "Beetle" Grissman; great grandchildren: Scott (Kayla) and Logan Ison; Carlie, Brody, and Riley Huss; Eli and Kendall Zemlock; and Bridger Englund; great great grandchildren: Will, Maddy, and Avery Ison; siblings: Garnet Lehrer, Gladys Lenz, June May Dorin, and Joyce Lenhart; and sisters-in-law: Helen Baeten, Bea Grissman, and Karen Lenhart. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; siblings: Sue (David) Petznick, Beulah Cumbers, Milton, Matt Jr., Wilbert (Mavis) and Leroy (Irene) Lenhart; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Clement Lehrer, Donald Lenz, Rudolph Dorin, Marv Baeten, Joyce (Dave) Alt, Collette (Andy) Walton, Donald (Eunice), Richard, Roy (Louella), Carl (Mary), and Gerald (Toni) Grissman.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL PARISH - ST. MARY CHURCH (119 W. 7th Street, Kaukauna) beginning at 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Donald Everts officiating. Committal St. Mary Cemetery. A memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Violet's family would like to thank the ThedaCare at Home Hospice Nurses, Cherry Meadows and Interventional Radiology staff for compassionately caring for our Mom. Also, we owe a debt of gratitude to her hospice nurse, Jolene, for guiding Linda through Mom's final journey.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019