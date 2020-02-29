|
|
Violet Pierce
Black Creek - Violet M. Pierce, 97, of Black Creek passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Brewster Village in Appleton. She was born January 24, 1923 a daughter of the late Walter and Alma (Smith) Wehrman in Binghampton, WI.
Violet was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Black Creek.
She married Menzo E. Pierce on November 4, 1944 in Black Creek, WI. Together They shared 47 years of marriage before his passing in 1991. She resided in Black Creek until moving to assisted living in Appleton.
Violet is survived by her children: Diane (Everett) Wendt, Appleton, and their family, Shelley (Jon) Mitchell, Laurie Wendt, Katherine (Todd) Rammer, and Michael Wendt; Gary (Nancy) Pierce, Shawano and their family, Terry Pierce (fiance Rebecca), Jason Pierce (special friend, Sharon, Andy (Amy) Pierce; Linda (Dennis) Gosz, Black Creek and their children, Lisa Taylor (special friend, Derek), Michael Gosz (special friend, Poc) and Jesse Gosz (special friend, Jennifer); three step-daughters: Patricia Dietrich, Henderson, NV; Merilyn Volkman and her children, Vicki (Rick) Buchda and Brian Volkman; and Jolene Baurain, Appleton, and her children, John (Sandi) Mansfield, Renee (David) Schroeder, Troy (Kris) Mansfield, and Jody (Jill) Mansfield; 12 great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and friends.
Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Menzo; step-son, Ronald; brother and sister-in-law, Lester and Veronica Wehrman; infant brother, William; and infant sister, June; step sons-in-law: Ralph Volkman, John Mansfield Sr., Stewart Baurain, and Melvin Dietrich.
Friends may call at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Black Creek, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor Steve Schlicht officiating. Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.
Online condolences may be expressed to Violet's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
The family wishes to thank the staff of Brewster Village for the wonderful care given to Violet with special thanks to the nurses and staff of Gallery. Thanks also to ThedaCare Hospice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020