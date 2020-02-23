|
|
Violet Wangerin
Wautoma - Violet Voila (nee Lippert) Wangerin, age 94, of Wautoma, was welcomed into heaven by God's grace in Jesus on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Heartland House in Wautoma. She was born March 19, 1925 in Bloomfield Township, the daughter of Henry and Alma (nee Scheibe) Lippert. God assured Violet of an eternal covenant relationship with him through Baptism shortly after her birth. On August 6, 1939, she pledged her lifelong faithfulness to Jesus on her Confirmation Day. Psalm 31:14 was the Scripture her pastor gave her that day to guide her life. "The Word of the Lord is right; and all his works are done in truth" (KJV). A hymn verse accompanied that Scripture, "Let us all in God rejoice, Who is pleased to save us; Let us praise with heart and voice For his Son he gave us." On June 19, 1948, she married LeRoy Wangerin at Emmaus Evangelical Lutheran Church in Poy Sippi. Their more than 70 years of marriage testified to their appreciation for God's grace in Jesus. Violet dedicated herself to caring for her family and her husband. For many years, she and LeRoy operated a family farm in rural Fremont. Later she provided custodial services in the Ripon School District. Before retirement, she and LeRoy served at East Fork Lutheran High School in Arizona.
Violet's family enjoyed her cooking skills. Her denomination's Builders for Christ program and churches across the U.S. benefited from her participation. She delighted in hiking and the wonders of creation with which it brought her into contact. For example, at 80, she hiked Door County's Eagle Trail with family. She had a knack for raising vegetables and house plants. She especially treasured African Violets. Along with LeRoy, Violet dedicated many hours to family remodeling projects and furniture building. She delighted in catching, cooking, and giving away fish. Evening would often find her and LeRoy driving the roads of Waushara County to look at deer.
Violet spent her life worshipping her Savior and making sure her family knew all Jesus had done to give them eternal life in heaven. She looked for opportunities to volunteer at her church and to show Christ-like love in her community.
Violet is survived by three daughters, Sharon (James) Aderman, Greenfield, Jean Retz, Wautoma, Judy (Randall) Pahl, Wisconsin Rapids, eight grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Mykel LeRoy Wangerin; her great grandson, Xander Aaron Mayes; and her brothers Ernest, Albert, Paul, Henry, Walter, and Edward Lippert.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2019 at NOON at Peace Lutheran Church, 335 West Prairie Street, Wautoma. Her body will await resurrection at Concordia Cemetery, West Bloomfield. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 11 am until the time of service. A luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated for WELS Lutherans for Life (bit.ly/WELSLutheransForLife) or Peace Lutheran Church.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020