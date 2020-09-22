Sister Virgine Van Thull
Manitowoc - Sister Virgine Van Thull, age 87, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died on Monday evening, September 21, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
The former Mary Elizabeth Van Thull was born on February 21, 1933 in Kimberly, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Anton and Evelyn (Slattery) Van Thull. She entered the convent in 1954 and professed her vows in 1956. Sister Virgine earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Holy Family College, Manitowoc and a Master in Religious Education Degree from Aquinas College, Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Sister Virgine was involved in various ministries. She ministered as a teacher at Sacred Heart and St. Andrew, Manitowoc; St. Mary, Algoma; St. Joseph, Rice Lake; Catholic Memorial, Waukesha, all in Wisconsin; St. Willibrord, Chicago, Illinois; St. Ambrose/Ironwood Catholic, Ironwood, Michigan; Bishop Amat, West Covina, California and Central Catholic, West Point, Nebraska. She was also the coordinator of Religious Education at St. John Vianney, Hacienda Heights, California and St. Rose, Clintonville, Wisconsin. Following her years in the classroom, Sister Virgine used her creative skills as she worked in the craft room at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc. While ministering at St. Francis Convent, Manitowoc, she was the coordinator of the Community's House of Prayer and also coordinated outreach projects for cancer patients and the poor. Since 2017 she had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity; her sister: Sister Therese Van Thull, O.P.; and one sister-in-law: Carol Van Thull. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Anton and Evelyn (Slattery) Van Thull, five brothers and two sisters-in-law: Arnold (Dorothy) Van Thull, Charles Van Thull, Joseph Van Thull, Thomas (Patricia) Van Thull, Robert Van Thull, and four sisters (brothers-in-law): Catherine (Ferdinand) (Cecil) Sheefer, Anna Van Gompet, Christine (Clarence) Niesen, and Becky (Patrick Clancy) (Francis Van Lanen) Van Lanen.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220
The Mass of Resurrection for Sister Virgine will take place on a later date at Holy Family Convent.
