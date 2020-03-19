|
|
Virginia "Ginny" Delfosse
Lakewood - Passed away on March 19, 2020 at the age of 63. Ginny was born on May 14, 1956 to Joe and Ruth Vander Wielen in Kimberly, WI.
Ginny - I watched you grow tired with every passing day and my heart has grown more heavy as I watched you fade away and then I knew the time had come for me to let you go for what it meant to lose you only those who love you know. Remembering is easy. I'll do it every day. It's the heartache of losing you that will never go away. It's time for me to say goodbye to you and that I'll always love and miss you so. Ginny will be sadly missed by her husband Mike and her family and friends.
Memorial services for Ginny will be held on Saturday March, 28 at Fargo Funeral Home, 400 Wisconsin Ave, at 12 Noon. Visitation at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of services. Private interment at a later date. Any cards or memorials can be sent to Fargo Funeral Home for those who are unable to attend.
Special thanks to everyone at Care Partners Assisted Living, Compassus Hospice, Community Care, Bluestone Physicians and Wichmann Fargo Funeral Home for all their help and support.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020