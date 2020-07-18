Virginia Hanson
Green Bay - Virginia "Ginny" Ida Hanson, 92, entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Aurora Hospital Hospice Care in Green Bay.
Virginia was born on December 29, 1927, a daughter of the late William and Alma Carstens. She graduated from Lincoln High School, Manitowoc in 1945. She married Helmer Hanson in April 1948, a loving marriage of 71 years. She was a member of the Ashwaubenon VFW #10244 Women's Auxiliary, and Helmer and her were greeter's at their home church for many years. Virginia was a very kind and gentle soul; she had a loving and generous heart; an abundant smile; and was always giving to others.
She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Dianne Fournier in 1998, and Granddaughter Nicole "Nicki" Klimczyk-Larsen in 2011.
Heartfelt memories of Ginny are cherished by; her loving husband Helmer; daughters Bonnie Vann and her husband Ed, Nancy Van Den Heuvel, sons Kevin Hanson and wife Kim, Terry Hanson and wife Julie, along with many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Renaissance Assisted Living of De Pere for the care and compassion that they showed to Virginia.
A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church (330 South Broadway, Green Bay, WI) Visitation from 10am - 11am, with Service at 11am. Pastor Rachel Konke officiating. Wearing of masks and social distancing is requested by Helmer for his safety and protection. Due to current restrictions there will unfortunately not be a luncheon served.
