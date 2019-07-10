|
Virginia M. "Ginny" Bastian
Chilton, Wisconsin - Virginia M. (Daul) Bastian, a longtime resident of Chilton, went to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the age of 90. Born in 1928 to the late John and Verna (Coffey) Daul, she married Kenneth Bastian in 1947 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. They were married 67 years and had eight children.
Virginia was Calumet County's Meals-on-Wheels Site Manager for 26 years; upon retirement she and Kenny continued to volunteer for this program. She taught Sunday School, was a dedicated Right to Life Volunteer, perpetual adoration, and played cards weekly with residents of Chilton Care Center. Virginia also always made sure she had activities planned when her grandchildren would come to visit and made it a very special time with lots of memories.
For fun, Virginia was an avid card player, especially enjoying bridge, sheepshead, and hand-and-foot! She and Kenny enjoyed square dancing and traveling - Japan, Ireland, Germany, Israel and throughout the United States. A favorite spot was Branson, MO for the Daniel O'Donnell Show!
She was an inspiration to live each day to its fullest always with a smile to share with everyone around her.
Survivors include her children: Dan (Theresa) Bastian of Bend, OR, Doris (Mark) Doughty of Scarborough, ME, Beth (Shingo) Kawazura of Garner, NC, Debby (Dan) Albertz of Freedom, Barb (Keith) Baltz of Appleton, Jim (Liza) Bastian of Chilton, Maria (Kurt) Mansavage of Stevens Point; 9 grandchildren: Kristin, Brian, Jason, Crystal, Austin, Karisa, Colton, Alicia & Cassandra; great grandchildren: Seth, Kacie, Jacob, Cannon, and JJ; siblings: Eugene Daul, Daniel (Jennifer) Daul, Lavern Vande Wettering and a sister-in-law: Myra Daul.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Michael, and brother, Robert Daul.
A Mass of a Christian Burial will be at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church (54 E Main St) in Chilton with the Rev. Jon Thorson officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. A time of visitation will be at Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W Main St.) in Chilton from 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Virginia's Family thanks Century Ridge staff and Calumet County Hospice for all the compassionate care Virginia received. Once again special thanks to Dan and Jennifer Daul who were always there when needed, usually with freshly baked goods! Another special thanks to have a heavenly send off from Katie, Rosemary and Delores with their songs and prayers.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 10 to July 12, 2019