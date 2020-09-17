Virginia M. Bell
Greenville - Ginny Bell, age 77 of Greenville, passed away early on the morning of September 15, 2020. She was born in Stanley, Wisconsin, on November 24, 1942, daughter of the late Everett and Sally Eppers. On August 31, 1963, Ginny married Gerard "Mickey" Bell. They resided in Marshfield for 4 years before making their home in Appleton. They spent 57 years together and raised two daughters.
Ginny loved her family, the Packers, and baking her famous bars, not necessarily in that order. She was incredibly proud of Mickey becoming a Wisconsin State Trooper in 1968. Ginny made special time for her women's group (the Snappy Ladies) and her Fantasy Football Team (Holy Cripes) over the last decade and she loved to travel with Mickey, and her favorite travel companions, her brother Bob and his wife, Jan. Any time spent with her grandchildren was precious.
Ginny held the esteemed position of Chapter Administrator of the Financial Planning Association, where she worked for many years and thoroughly enjoyed.
In addition to her husband Mickey, Ginny is survived by two daughters: Tammi (James) Hawbaker of Appleton and Tracey (Patrick) Spampinato of Raleigh, North Carolina. Her six grandchildren are: Mark Hawbaker, Sally (fiancé Ben Check) Hawbaker, Joshua Hawbaker, Rebecca Hawbaker, Sydney Spampinato, and Jillian Spampinato. Not to be forgotten, her furry little friend Skittles was also a special part of Ginny's family.
The funeral liturgy for Ginny will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, located at N2385 Municipal Drive in Greenville, with Fr. Michael Warden officiating. Inurnment will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends may call at the Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri County Chapel, which is located at 1592 Oneida Street in Menasha on Monday, September 21, from 5:00 PM until the time of a rosary service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume at the church in Greenville on Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM and continue until the time of liturgy at 12:00 Noon.
