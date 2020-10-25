1/2
Virginia M. Siebert
1924 - 2020
Virginia M. Siebert

Neenah - Virginia M. "Ginny" Siebert, age 96, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born on June 15, 1924 to the late Lewis and Frieda Sperberg of Red River in Shawano County. Ginny proudly served her country as a member of the Women's Army Corps (WAC) from '43 to '45, she received decorations: Victory Medal, American Theater Ribbon and Good Conduct Medal. She went on to marry Gordon Siebert on May 22, 1948, they resided in Neenah and they were blessed with 4 children. Ginny and Gordon enjoyed travelling and they spent many winters in Mission, TX. She enjoyed camping, working on crafts, especially knitting, along with playing domino's and cards. Ginny enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packer games. Ginny was a longtime member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Neenah and was active in their Women's Workshop. She treasured the time she spent with her family and friends, and she will be greatly missed.

Ginny is survived by her children: Gary (Sue) Siebert, Scott (Brenda Kussow) Siebert, and Beth (Andrew) Mussa; sister, Nancy Strehlow; sister-in-law, Barbara Monfort; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Siebert; son, Randall (Linda) Siebert; infant daughter, Linda Lou Siebert; parents: Lewis and Frieda Sperberg; siblings: brother, Lawrence Sperberg; sisters, Irene Lambaries, and Florence Raatz; and many brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.

Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Neenah. Ginny's family would like to give a warm thank you to the staff at Brewster Village, especially, Symphony Place - Harmony House for all of their wonderful care.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home

8 entries
October 23, 2020
Seeing Ginny and Gordon, plus Scott and Beth, at family gatherings was always something to look forward to. Fond memories of those days. Wishing you peace and solace in the days ahead.
Terry Lutz
Family
October 22, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Michael Morgan
October 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss, loved when she would come to my mom and dad with Brenda and Scott, she was a joy to talk to, especially about the brewers
Tammy Wicker
October 21, 2020
Mom enjoying an outside visit with me at Brewster Village
Scott Siebert
Family
October 21, 2020
Mom enjoying some hot soup on a cold winter day
Mom enjoying some hot soup on a cold winter day.
Scott Siebert
Family
October 21, 2020
Mom happy and content in Harmony House at Brewster Village
Scott Siebert
Family
October 20, 2020
Love you Mom, you are so sadly missed
Scott Siebert
Family
October 20, 2020
Scott Siebert
Family
