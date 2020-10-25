Virginia M. Siebert
Neenah - Virginia M. "Ginny" Siebert, age 96, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born on June 15, 1924 to the late Lewis and Frieda Sperberg of Red River in Shawano County. Ginny proudly served her country as a member of the Women's Army Corps (WAC) from '43 to '45, she received decorations: Victory Medal, American Theater Ribbon and Good Conduct Medal. She went on to marry Gordon Siebert on May 22, 1948, they resided in Neenah and they were blessed with 4 children. Ginny and Gordon enjoyed travelling and they spent many winters in Mission, TX. She enjoyed camping, working on crafts, especially knitting, along with playing domino's and cards. Ginny enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packer games. Ginny was a longtime member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Neenah and was active in their Women's Workshop. She treasured the time she spent with her family and friends, and she will be greatly missed.
Ginny is survived by her children: Gary (Sue) Siebert, Scott (Brenda Kussow) Siebert, and Beth (Andrew) Mussa; sister, Nancy Strehlow; sister-in-law, Barbara Monfort; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Siebert; son, Randall (Linda) Siebert; infant daughter, Linda Lou Siebert; parents: Lewis and Frieda Sperberg; siblings: brother, Lawrence Sperberg; sisters, Irene Lambaries, and Florence Raatz; and many brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.
Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Neenah. Ginny's family would like to give a warm thank you to the staff at Brewster Village, especially, Symphony Place - Harmony House for all of their wonderful care.
